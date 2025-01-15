Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Set To Reach USD 875.3 Million By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's artificial pancreas device system market, with a 4.1% CAGR from 2025-2035, leads Europe due to high prevalence, focus on preventive healthcare, and a strong regulatory framework. The increasing cases of Type 1 diabetes, robust research and development efforts by companies, and rising demand for automated systems for glycemic control are the factors driving the growth

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for artificial pancreas device systems is poised for remarkable growth, with sales projected to soar from USD 374.3 million in 2025 to an impressive USD 875.3 million by 2035, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. According to market reports, the revenue generated by APDS in 2024 stood at USD 343.5 million, reflecting a steady upward trajectory driven by rising demand for advanced diabetes management solutions.

Innovation in Diabetes Care:

APDS represents a groundbreaking advancement in diabetes management, offering an automated system for maintaining normal blood glucose levels. By integrating insulin pumps , continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), and sophisticated control algorithms, these devices mimic the function of a healthy pancreas.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The surge in APDS adoption can be attributed to several factors:



Growing Diabetes Prevalence: With rising incidences of Type 1 and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, APDS is gaining traction as a reliable solution.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in sensor technology and intensive R&D efforts have significantly improved the efficacy and usability of these devices. Patient-Centric Solutions: Compared to conventional methods of glucose monitoring and insulin delivery, APDS offers a less invasive, more convenient approach with superior glycemic control.



Expanding Adoption Across Diabetes Segments:

While the primary users of APDS remain patients with Type 1 diabetes, adoption among insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetics is steadily increasing. Even gestational diabetes cases are starting to benefit from the advanced capabilities of these systems, highlighting their versatility and broadening market appeal.

The Future of APDS:

As healthcare systems worldwide grapple with the escalating burden of diabetes, the demand for innovative and patient-friendly management solutions continues to rise. APDS is well-positioned to meet this demand, with ongoing advancements promising enhanced functionality, greater affordability, and improved patient outcomes.





Key Takeaways:

1. Significant Market Growth :



The global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems (APDS) market is set to experience remarkable expansion, with projected sales increasing from USD 374.3 million in 2025 to USD 875.3 million by 2035 , reflecting a strong CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

2. Steady Revenue Growth :



Revenue generated by APDS in 2024 reached USD 343.5 million , showcasing a consistent upward trend driven by advancements in diabetes management solutions.

3. Regional Market Highlights :



United States : Expected to achieve a 3.6% Value CAGR (2025–2035).

Germany : Forecasted to record a 4.1% Value CAGR (2025–2035).

France : Poised for robust growth with a 5.9% Value CAGR (2025–2035).

UK : Anticipated to post a 4.5% Value CAGR (2025–2035).

China : Projected to witness a 6.0% Value CAGR (2025–2035). India : Leading the growth trajectory with a remarkable 9.2% Value CAGR (2025–2035).

4. Market Drivers :

The rise in demand for innovative and advanced diabetes management technologies is fueling the rapid expansion of the APDS market globally.

“Artificial Pancreas Device Systems have ushered in a new era in diabetes care, providing enhanced glycemic control, convenience, and quality of life for patients. These systems hold the potential to become a mainstay in managing insulin-dependent diabetes,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Growing Market Interest: Get Report Now:

Competitive Landscape:

The artificial pancreas device system market is intensely competitive, with numerous key players striving to sustain and enhance their market positions. Industry leaders are heavily focused on innovation, investing in advanced technologies and applications to address the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Key strategies include securing regulatory approvals, forming strategic mergers, and pursuing geographic expansions to broaden product portfolios and increase market reach.

Recent Industry Developments in the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market:

In April 2024, the NHS in England launched a groundbreaking initiative to provide tens of thousands of children and adults with type 1 diabetes an 'artificial pancreas.' This revolutionary device continuously monitors blood glucose levels and automatically adjusts insulin delivery via a pump, setting a new benchmark in diabetes care.



Key Players of Artificial Pancreas Device System Industry:



Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Beta Bionics

BigFoot Biomedical Inc.

Diabeloop SA

EoFlow Co. Ltd Inreda Diabetic B.V.



Key Segments of Artificial Pancreas Device System Sector:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into threshold suspend device system, insulin only system and bi-hormonal control system.

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is divided into diabetes type I, diabetes type II and gestational diabetes.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into hospitals, homecare settings, diabetes clinics, specialty clinics and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation:

Le marché mondial des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiels devrait atteindre 875,3 millions USD d'ici 2035, avec un TCAC de 8,7 % | L'IGF

Le marché allemand des dispositifs de pancréas artificiel, avec un TCAC de 4,1 % de 2025 à 2035, est en tête de l'Europe en raison de la prévalence élevée du diabète, de l'accent mis sur les soins de santé préventifs et d'un cadre réglementaire solide.

Le marché mondial des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiel est sur le point de connaître une croissance remarquable, avec des ventes qui devraient passer de 374,3 millions USD en 2025 à un impressionnant 875,3 millions USD d'ici 2035, enregistrant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 8,7 % au cours de la période de prévision. Selon les rapports de marché, le chiffre d'affaires généré par APDS en 2024 s'est élevé à 343,5 millions USD, reflétant une trajectoire ascendante constante tirée par la demande croissante de solutions avancées de gestion du diabète.

Innovation dans le traitement du diabète :

L'APDS représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans la gestion du diabète, offrant un système automatisé pour maintenir une glycémie normale. En intégrant des pompes à insuline, des glucomètres en continu(CGM) et des algorithmes de contrôle sophistiqués, ces appareils imitent la fonction d'un pancréas sain.

Moteurs et tendances du marché :

L'augmentation de l'adoption de l'APDS peut être attribuée à plusieurs facteurs :



Prévalence croissante du diabète : Avec l'incidence croissante du diabète de type 1 et du diabète insulino-dépendant de type 2, l'APDS gagne du terrain en tant que solution fiable.

Avancées technologiques : Les innovations dans la technologie des capteurs et les efforts intensifs de R&D ont considérablement amélioré l'efficacité et la facilité d'utilisation de ces appareils. Solutions centrées sur le patient : Par rapport aux méthodes conventionnelles de surveillance de la glycémie et d'administration d'insuline, l'APDS offre une approche moins invasive et plus pratique avec un contrôle glycémique supérieur.



Étendre l'adoption à tous les segments du diabète :

Bien que les principaux utilisateurs de l'APDS restent les patients atteints de diabète de type 1, l'adoption par les diabétiques insulinodépendants de type 2 ne cesse d'augmenter. Même les cas de diabète gestationnel commencent à bénéficier des capacités avancées de ces systèmes, ce qui souligne leur polyvalence et élargit leur attrait sur le marché.

L'avenir de l'APDS :

Alors que les systèmes de santé du monde entier sont aux prises avec le fardeau croissant du diabète, la demande de solutions de gestion innovantes et conviviales pour les patients ne cesse d'augmenter. APDS est bien placé pour répondre à cette demande, avec des progrès continus promettant des fonctionnalités améliorées, une plus grande accessibilité et de meilleurs résultats pour les patients.

Principaux points à retenir :

1. Croissance significative du marché :

Le marché mondial des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiel (APDS) devrait connaître une expansion remarquable, avec des ventes prévues passant de 374,3 millions USD en 2025 à 875,3 millions USD d'ici 2035 , reflétant un fort TCAC de 8,7 % au cours de la période de prévision.

2. Croissance régulière des revenus :

Le chiffre d'affaires généré par APDS en 2024 a atteint 343,5 millions USD , ce qui témoigne d'une tendance à la hausse constante tirée par les progrès des solutions de gestion du diabète.

3. Faits saillants du marché régional :

o États-Unis : On s'attend à ce qu'il atteigne un TCAC de 3,6 % (2025-2035).

o Allemagne : On prévoit d'enregistrer un TCAC de 4,1 % (2025-2035).

o France : Prêt pour une croissance robuste avec un TCAC en valeur de 5,9 % (2025-2035).

o Royaume-Uni : taux de croissance annuel moyen prévu de 4,5 % (2025-2035).

o Chine : On prévoit un TCAC de 6,0 % (2025-2035).

o Inde : en tête de la trajectoire de croissance avec un TCAC remarquable de 9,2 % (2025-2035).

4. Moteurs du marché :

L'augmentation de la demande de technologies innovantes et avancées de gestion du diabète alimente l'expansion rapide du marché de l'APDS à l'échelle mondiale.

(( Les systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiel ont inauguré une nouvelle ère dans le traitement du diabète, offrant un meilleur contrôle glycémique, une commodité et une qualité de vie améliorées aux patients. Ces systèmes ont le potentiel de devenir un pilier dans la gestion du diabète insulinodépendant )), déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI), analyste.

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiels est extrêmement concurrentiel, avec de nombreux acteurs clés qui s'efforcent de maintenir et d'améliorer leurs positions sur le marché. Les chefs de file de l'industrie se concentrent fortement sur l'innovation, investissant dans des technologies et des applications de pointe pour répondre aux divers besoins des prestataires de soins de santé et des patients.

Les stratégies clés comprennent l'obtention des approbations réglementaires, la formation de fusions stratégiques et la poursuite d'expansions géographiques pour élargir les portefeuilles de produits et accroître la portée du marché.

Développements récents de l'industrie sur le marché des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiels :

En avril 2024, le NHS en Angleterre a lancé une initiative révolutionnaire pour fournir à des dizaines de milliers d'enfants et d'adultes atteints de diabète de type 1 un (( pancréas artificiel )). Cet appareil révolutionnaire surveille en permanence la glycémie et ajuste automatiquement l'administration d'insuline à l'aide d'une pompe, établissant ainsi une nouvelle référence dans le traitement du diabète.



Principaux acteurs de l'industrie des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiels :



Medtronic

Société Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Laboratoires Abbott

Bionique bêta

BigFoot Biomedical Inc.

Diabeloop SA

EoFlow Co. Ltd Inreda Diabetic B.V.



Segments clés du secteur des systèmes de dispositifs de pancréas artificiels :

Par produit :

En termes de produit, l'industrie est divisée en système de dispositif de suspension de seuil, système d'insuline uniquement et système de contrôle bihormonal.

Par indication :

En termes d'indication, l'industrie est divisée en diabète de type I, diabète de type II et diabète gestationnel.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d'utilisateur final, l'industrie est divisée en hôpitaux, soins à domicile, cliniques de diabète, cliniques spécialisées et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts par le rapport.

Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

The pancreatic stone protein testing market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the assessment period 2024 to 2034 and reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2034.

The global pancreatic elastase testing market share is poised for remarkable growth over the next decade. Valued at approximately USD 16.5 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 36.2 million by 2033, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The sales of artificial pancreas systems in North America and Europe is set to transform diabetes management, with market valuations projected to experience exponential growth. In 2022, the market value of these advanced systems was estimated at USD 182.71 million, with a forecasted surge to USD 567.47 million by 2032, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% over the decade.

The global alopecia treatment market demand is estimated to be worth USD 12.5 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 30.5 Billion by 2035. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global eye infections treatment market growth is estimated to be worth USD 8,125.2 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 11,890.2 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global at-home testing market trends are estimated to be worth USD 7,789.1 million in 2025 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 11,877.8 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global drug formulation market strategies are estimated to be worth USD 1.7 trillion in 2025 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.8 trillion by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The niacin and niacinamide market opportunity is estimated to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period 2025 to 2035 and reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2035.

The global surgical navigation system market outlook is estimated to be worth USD 1,235.7 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,255.2 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global organ transport devices market overview are estimated to be worth USD 478.0 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 735.8 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube