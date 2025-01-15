VIV Asia 2025 Unites Forces With Meat Pro Asia & HAN Asia For Asia's Largest Livestock & Agri Showcase This March

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VNU Asia Pacific & VNU Europe Present VIV Asia 2025 with Meat Pro Asia & HAN Asia – Asia's Ultimate Trade Show at Bangkok, Thailand This March.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VNU Asia Pacific, in collaboration with VNU Europe, is proud to announce its readiness to organize VIV Asia 2025, the 17th edition of Asia's complete seed to food global trade show. This year's event will also feature Meat Pro Asia , the region's leading processing and packaging trade fair for egg, poultry, meat, seafood & food products. Adding to the excitement is the debut of Horti Agri Next Asia (HAN Asia), focusing on cutting-edge agricultural technologies for crops and horticulture, building on the success of previous Horti Asia events.Taking place from March 12–14, 2025, at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, these three co-located events cover over 75,000 square meters across Challenger Halls 1–3 and Exhibition Halls 5–7. The show will host over 1,500 leading companies, with an astounding 93% of which are coming from outside of Thailand. Of the 46 represented countries, almost half are from Asian countries, while the remaining half are joining among others with international pavilions from regions such as France, the USA, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK and India. With around 50,000 expected attendees, the event cements its position as Asia's largest trade show for the livestock, aquaculture, agriculture, and food processing industries. Apart from the showcases, the events hold over 150 seminars, led by 300 industry experts, addressing numerous topics like livestock disease management, food safety, aquafeed extrusion and best aquaculture practices, biotechnology innovations, biosecurity, regenerative and sustainable agriculture.Livestock and Agriculture: Pillars of the Thai and Asian EconomiesThe livestock and agriculture sectors are vital to Thailand's economy, with the country's agricultural market expected to be valued at USD 28.91 billion by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 0.28% through 2029. Meanwhile, the livestock sector alone is set to grow by 2.7%, contributing to the overall agricultural GDP. Across the Asia-Pacific region, and more particularly in Southeast Asia, the agribusiness market is expected to achieve a 6.0% CAGR, reaching USD 531.88 billion in 2024 (Source: STATISTA, COGNITIVE MARKET RESEARCH), underscoring the region's significance as a global livestock and agricultural hub.Unparalleled Industry Collaboration“These 3 trade shows, represent a historic convergence of the livestock, food processing, and agricultural technology industries, providing a platform to drive Thailand's and the region's economy. The estimated economic impact of the show is projected at USD 38.3 million (THB 1.34 billion), boosting both the national economy and global connectivity. With over 1,500 exhibitors from 46 countries and approximately 50,000 expected attendees, this premier agribusiness platform, reinforces Thailand's role as a trade hub in the region,” said Ms. Panadda Kongma, Vice President-Business, VNU Asia Pacific.VIV Asia 2025: Comprehensive coverage across species, including red meat, poultry, swine, dairy, aquaculture, and eggs, featuring technologies from feed ingredients and animal health to breeding, farm management, and processing. This edition's key themes focus on disease management and prevention, biosecurity, sustainable protein production and regenerative agriculture among others.Meat Pro Asia: Cutting-edge solutions in food engineering, meat cutting, cold chain logistics, and packaging to streamline food production. While; Horti Agri Next Asia: A spotlight on regenerative agriculture, showcasing technologies for both horticulture and crop farming, connecting agriculture with the livestock sector.Official Press Conference for VIV Asia 2025On January 15, 2025, the organizers of VIV Asia, together with key industry representatives, held a press conference to announce the readiness and key highlights of VIV Asia, Meat Pro Asia, and Horti Agri Next Asia 2025, scheduled to take place from March 12-14, 2025, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The press conference aimed to promote the event's highlights and emphasize the importance of key industries at both regional and international levels. The event was led by Ms. Panadda Kongma, Deputy Director of Business at VNU Asia Pacific, and Ms. Birgit Horn, Managing Director Agri-Food Worldwide, VNU Europe, along with key supporters such as Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Senior Vice President,Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).Industry representatives attending the press conference included Ms. Francine Sayoc, Executive Director, Asia and Pacific Seed Alliance (APSA); Mr. Supol Thanurak, Secretary of the Horticultural Science Society of Thailand; Dr. Raphee Panyathong, DVM Vice President of the Thai Swine Veterinary Association; Ms. Umarin Chomchoed, Director Corporate Communications and International Relations, Agricultural Research Development Agency (Public Organization); Mr. Taweesak Wannatippayaporn, Director of Exhibitions and Innovation, Thai Automation and Robotics Association; and Mr. Pakorn Martpon, General Manager of Ishida (Thailand) Co., Ltd.. The theme for this year's event,“Regenerative Agriculture and Disease Management,” emphasizes sustainable agricultural practices and effective disease management across all industries. It underscores the importance of achieving balanced and sustainable development for the future."TCEB is committed to developing the MICE industry to drive Thailand's economy towards sustainable and stable growth. By supporting world-class trade shows and conferences like this event, which attracts business professionals and investors from over 130 countries, we align with government policies to stimulate investments, generate tourism revenue, and foster collaboration across all sectors to elevate Thailand onto the global stage." supported by Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Vice-President,Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).Seamless Visitor ExperienceVisitor can also get extra benefit from networking events like the VIV Asia Golf Connect 2025, Grand Networking Reception, the Networking Shrimp Cocktail, and Country of Honor Night celebrating South Korea and Indonesia. Also enjoy“Guided Tours” across five core areas: swine, poultry, aquaculture, food processing, and agriculture, with real-time translation services. Complimentary transportation will be provided from MRT Sirat to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani for pre-registered attendees.Don't miss VIV Asia, Meat Pro Asia, and Horti Agri Next Asia 2025 from March 12–14, 2025, at IMPACT, Bangkok, Thailand! Onsite registration costs €15 or THB 600. Register online for **Free Admission** before March 11, 2025, at: / /

