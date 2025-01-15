Laos establishes national park spanning 133,500 hectares to protect complex biodiversity

(MENAFN) Laos has established a new national park spanning 133,500 hectares in the southern provinces of Salavan and Sekong. This development, announced by the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, aims to protect the rich biodiversity of the area and ensure sustainable management of its natural resources. The newly designated park builds on existing conservation efforts and underscores Laos’ commitment to preserving its unique ecosystems.



The national park, named the Xesap Protected Forest, is situated in a mountainous region known for its ecological complexity and diverse habitats. By elevating its status to a national park, Laos seeks to enhance conservation strategies, safeguard endangered species, and maintain the ecological balance within the area. The designation is expected to provide the necessary framework to manage the region’s resources more effectively and protect them from environmental degradation.



Xesap Protected Forest is one of 18 Protected Forest Areas in the country and supports a remarkable variety of species. It is home to 874 known animal and plant species, including 32 species of fish, 558 plant species, 190 bird species, 28 amphibian species, 36 reptile species, and 30 mammal species. These numbers reflect the extraordinary biodiversity within the park and highlight its ecological importance.



The establishment of the Xesap Protected Forest as a national park represents a significant step forward in Laos’ conservation efforts. It aims to protect not only the species that inhabit this area but also the ecosystems that support them. This initiative aligns with broader regional and global efforts to preserve biodiversity and address environmental challenges through sustainable management and conservation practices.

