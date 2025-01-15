Hemlo Explorers Discovers In-Situ Visible Gold

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully Funded Program Initiated on Multiple Targets at Anchor Project

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the“Company” or“Hemlo”) (CSE: HMLO) is pleased to announce that it has discovered in-situ visible gold, visible gold in a boulder, multiple priority gold targets, the southwest continuation of the Appleton and JBP gold bearing fault corridors and large unexplored fault corridors within the Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland (see Map 1 and Map 2 below).

Gold Anchor 2024 Reconnaissance Exploration Highlights:

Gold Bearing Structure/Geology : Identified the southwest continuation of the Dog Bay Line, the gold-bearing Appleton and JBP Faults, the Grub Line Fault and discovered additional unexplored fault corridors that are associated within the Davidsville Group metasediments known to be the host to gold mineralization in the district.



JBP Occurrence #1 : Discovered in-situ (at surface) visible gold in quartz veins above the JBP Fault Corridor. Assays are pending.



Grub Line Occurrence #1 : Discovered visible gold in a quartz rich boulder north of the Grub Line Fault (see press release dated October 10, 2024). Assays are pending.



Dog Bay Boulder Field #1 : Discovered a 1.5 km long by 1.0 km wide gold target area with sulphide rich quartz outcrops near the Dog Bay Line Fault. Assays are pending.



Priority Gold Target Areas Identified : Discovered 5 high priority gold target areas within Davidsville Group metasediments with results that are 2 times to over 50 times above the average background value in the region of 5 ppb gold.



Appleton Boulder Field #1 : Identified a 2.5 km long by 1.5 km wide gold target area above the Appleton Fault Corridor with historical assays from 0.005 g/t gold up to 8.733 g/t gold (see press release referenced above). Additional assays are pending.



“The presence of structurally hosted visible gold in Davidsville Group metasedimentary outcrop and in a boulder, historical boulder fields with up to 8.733 g/t gold and at least 5 known additional areas with anomalous gold are an impressive start at Gold Anchor. Our fully funded winter program has begun and will include prospecting and soil/till/rock sampling with the focus on completing geophysical and trench work on areas identified with the highest gold potential,” commented Ken Lapierre, VP Exploration of the Company.









Map 1 – Regional Map Highlighting Gold Anchor Claims in Central Newfoundland (in red)









Map 2 – Recent Gold Discoveries at Gold Anchor (red stars, red dots)

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

All samples are collected and prepared for shipment in the field for submission to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Blank and Certified Reference Material (CRM) are included such that for every 18 samples, 1 blank and 1 CRM are included. Samples are shipped directly by in-field personnel, who maintain chain of custody until samples are delivered to the laboratory. Rock preparation at the lab involves crushing up to 3kg to 80% passing 10 mesh, 250 gram split pulverised to 95% passing 150 mesh. Both soil and till samples are dried at 60oC and sieve up to 100 grams to 80 mesh. Analytical procedures include 4-acid digestion and ICP-34 analysis. For gold analysis, a 30g sample is subjected to fire assay, digested in aqua regia, and analysed by Atomic Absorption (AA). For base metals, 200 milligram of sample material are digested using 4-acid digestion, and analyzed using Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP).

Qualified Person

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo, VP of Exploration of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo is a well funded Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Newfoundland, Ontario and Nunavut. Hemlo is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its flagship 100% controlled Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. The project totals over 1,250 square kilometres (approximately 70 km long by 20 km wide) in an emerging Gold District. It is strategically located immediately southwest of and on trend to significant high grade gold discoveries. Gold Anchor represents an excellent opportunity for the discovery of multiple gold systems in a significantly underexplored area of central Newfoundland. Hemlo is also advancing its Pic Project (optioned to Barrick Gold inc.) and Idaho and North Limb Projects in Hemlo, Ontario.

Hemlo would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Forward-Looking Information

