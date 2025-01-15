Appwork & MMN Announce Winter 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Badge Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recognizing properties with top resident-rated maintenance services, the Winter 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Badge winners set a new standard in multifamily.

- Sean Landsberg - CEO, AppWorkRAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AppWork , the leader in multifamily maintenance management, in partnership with Multifamily (MMN ), proudly announces the winners of the Winter 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Badge. This award recognizes properties that deliver outstanding maintenance services, with the highest percentage of 4- and 5-star work order ratings from verified residents."We are excited to celebrate these exceptional properties and their team for their unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled maintenance services. Said Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork. These winners set the gold standard for resident satisfaction and operational excellence in the multifamily industry."“At Multifamily Media Network, we believe exceptional maintenance is a powerful driver of resident satisfaction and community success,” said Mike Brewer, Co-Founder and CEO of MMN.“These Winter 2025 winners exemplify the relentless commitment and professional excellence that define our industry, and it's a privilege to honor their hard work. By raising the bar in maintenance services, they elevate the living experience for thousands of residents-and set an inspiring standard for all of us in multifamily.”Winter 2025 Winners (By Rank):1. The Reserve at Sugarloaf – Woodward Management Partners2. Lancaster Village – Afton Properties3. Dovetree – The Connor Group4. Estates at New Albany – The Connor Group5. Willow Woods – Asset Living6. Crestmont Apartment Homes – Ridgecore7. City Walk – The Connor Group8. Quinn at Plymouth – The Connor Group9. The Boulevard – The Connor Group10. Somerset at Deerfield – The Connor Group11. The Hills of Corona – Afton Properties12. Racquet Club – Rushmore Management13. Pinewood Apartments – Rushmore Management14. The Village at West Long Branch – Afton Properties15. Elevate at Woodstock – Asset Living16. The Victor Verdae – Momentum Management17. Colony Apartments – Capital Management18. Lakeside at Milton Park – Woodward Management Partners19. Crossings of Dawsonville – Asset Living20. Grand Riviera Miramar – The Connor Group21. Village of Hawks Creek – Atlantic Pacific22. Stetson Meadows Apartments – Peak Living23. Stewards Crossing Apartments – Afton Properties24. Ayana Blu – Opus Management Group25. Highlands at Sugarloaf – Woodward Management PartnersAbout the Badge Program:The Top Maintenance Rating Badge Program, presented by AppWork and MMN, celebrates properties that excel in maintenance services. Winners are selected each season based on verified resident feedback, ensuring authentic recognition of high-quality maintenance efforts.Benefits for Winners:Winning properties receive:Industry-Wide Recognition – Featured on AppWork and MMN's websites, social platforms, and leading industry news outlets.Digital Badge – For property websites to attract prospective residents.Crystal Trophy – To proudly display in their offices.Exclusive Opportunities – Top 5 winners are invited to join MMN's industry podcast, while other winners will be featured in interviews published in a leading multifamily publication.Promotional Assets – Including press release templates, social media posts, and more.About AppWork:AppWork is the leading multifamily maintenance management software, transforming property operations through innovative solutions and exceptional customer support. Our platform empowers property owners and managers to provide superior maintenance services, ensuring resident satisfaction and operational efficiency.About Multifamily Media Network (MMN):Multifamily Media Network (MMN) is a premier media platform supporting multifamily professionals with insights, news, and resources. MMN's offerings include digital content, podcasts, and events designed to inspire growth and operational excellence in the multifamily industry.For more information on the Winter 2025 winners or to learn how AppWork can elevate your property's maintenance management, visit AppWork's Website.

