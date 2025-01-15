U.S. officials tell Network "A" Israel, Hamas have agreed on fundamental terms of ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) U.S. officials told Network "A" that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the fundamental terms of a ceasefire in Gaza, but discussions on the finer details are still ongoing. The officials noted that disagreements are not expected to hinder the progress of the deal at this stage. Hebrew 12 previously reported that leaders have instructed the relevant parties to remain prepared, with the Gaza deal possibly being finalized within a day or two.



The Hebrew newspaper "Maariv" also stated that Israeli Prime Netanyahu had concluded security consultations on a prisoner exchange deal, which included a videoconference with the negotiating team from Doha. The talks are continuing intensively. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari confirmed on Tuesday that the final stages of the prisoner exchange agreement and ceasefire are underway. He stated that the main obstacles between Hamas and Israel have been resolved, although some implementation details remain to be finalized.



Reuters reported that a Hamas source mentioned that the group has not yet provided a response, as Israel has not yet delivered maps of the areas from which it will withdraw.

