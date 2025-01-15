Aimal Wali Slams Government Policies, Demands Unified Stance Against Terrorism
Date
1/15/2025 7:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan criticized government policies during a Senate session, accusing state institutions of fueling instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He lamented that the region has been turned into a "powder keg" due to decades of flawed strategies, tracing the origins back to Zia
Haq's era and decisions made for American petrodollars.
Also Read: COAS General Asim Munir Highlights Army-Public Bond, Urges Unity Against terrorism
Highlighting the recent unrest in Kurram district, he rebuked the provincial leadership for prioritizing political stunts over addressing critical issues. Aimal Wali emphasized that the ANP has sacrificed thousands of lives for the country and condemned ongoing support for extremist elements, even within institutions.
He urged the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and called for a unified national narrative against terrorism, warning that continued missteps have deeply harmed the nation.
MENAFN15012025000189011041ID1109092919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.