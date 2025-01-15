Aimal Wali Slams Government Policies, Demands Unified Stance Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan criticized policies during a Senate session, accusing state institutions of fueling instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Highlighting the recent unrest in Kurram district, he rebuked the provincial leadership for prioritizing political stunts over addressing critical issues. Aimal Wali emphasized that the ANP has sacrificed thousands of lives for the country and condemned ongoing support for extremist elements, even within institutions.

He urged the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and called for a unified national narrative against terrorism, warning that continued missteps have deeply harmed the nation.