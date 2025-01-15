China invites foreign tourists to join celebration of Chinese New Year

(MENAFN) China is inviting foreign tourists to join in the country's celebration of the Spring Festival and experience the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Tuesday. His remarks were made during a regular press briefing, where he responded to questions about the rising trend of "China Travel."



According to reports, the General Office of China's State Council recently introduced measures to boost the growth of the culture and tourism sectors. A key component of these measures is to enhance inbound travel policies, including gradually expanding unilateral visa-free policies to more countries.



China's visa exemption policies have played a significant role in driving the increase in foreign tourism. Since the start of the year, "China Travel" has become a popular topic, with many foreign visitors choosing to spend their New Year's Eve in the country. Travel agencies predict a 203 percent year-on-year increase in travel bookings by foreign tourists for the Spring Festival, compared to 2024.



Guo explained that as China continues to expand its visa waiver program and streamline facilitation measures, the number of foreign visitors has steadily increased. In 2024, the number of inbound and outbound journeys by foreign nationals reached 64.88 million, an 82.9 percent rise from the previous year. Of this number, 20.12 million entered China visa-free, marking a 112.3 percent year-on-year increase. During the recent New Year holiday, foreign arrivals grew by 34 percent compared to the same period last year.

