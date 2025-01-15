Uzbekistan To Develop Transit Routes To Europe Via Azerbaijan
The Uzbek transport Ministry is working on diversifying
international transport routes, including the creation of new
transit corridors through the territory of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports Uzbekistan's Transport Minister
Ilkhom Makhkamov, as he told the local media outlets.
He noted that in Uzbekistan, the main directions for the future
development of the country's transport and logistics system have
been identified. A unified program has also been developed, and
within its framework, a concept for transport, logistics, and cargo
transit until 2030 has been approved.
Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov noted five
key areas that will be the focus of the department: reducing the
cost of cargo transportation, diversifying international routes,
creating convenience in transportation along new routes, and
reducing transportation costs.
The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan faces the task of
developing transport routes that bypass countries with
transportation issues. Another goal is to raise Uzbekistan's
position in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) from 88th to at
least 55th place by 2030. In addition, a list of addresses for the
creation of logistics centers, camps, truck parks, and other
infrastructure along international highways is being prepared.
According to the presentation by the Minister of Transport, the
following routes have been identified as alternative transport
corridors: Turkmenistan – Iran – Turkiye – European Union;
Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Europe; Andijan – Osh –
Irkeshtam – Kashgar; as well as Uzbekistan – Afghanistan –
Pakistan. These transit corridors are designed to ensure the
stability of foreign trade operations.
For the efficient operation of new routes, Uzbekistan plans to
conclude new international agreements in the field of road
transport with Belgium, Serbia, Norway, Croatia, and Albania.
Official Tashkent also intends to review existing agreements with
China, Iran, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania.
