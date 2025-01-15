Dubai Jewellery Group Marks A Dazzling Finale With AED 1.5 Million In Gold For DSF 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – January 2025 –

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has concluded its extraordinary 30th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) promotion, leaving a legacy of glittering celebrations and heartwarming moments for lucky winners. As part of the campaign, DJG awarded an impressive AED 1.5 million in to 20 winners, marking a spectacular finale to one of the festival's most eagerly anticipated promotions.

Running from December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, the saw enthusiastic participation from shoppers who spent AED 1,500 or more at participating jewellery outlets. These shoppers earned the chance to enter weekly draws, where an astounding 1 kilogram of gold was distributed each week, creating unforgettable memories for the fortunate winners.

The excitement didn't end with the grand prizes. Shoppers also enjoyed exceptional value through exclusive deals and offers from over 85 leading jewellery brands across 275+ retail outlets. Highlights included up to 50% off on select diamond and pearl jewellery, reduced making charges of 1-5% on gold collections, zero deductions on old gold exchanges, and exclusive gifts with select purchases-ensuring a truly rewarding shopping experience for all.

Reflecting on the campaign's success, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group, said: 'The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival has been a remarkable chapter for both DJG and the city of Dubai. This promotion encapsulates our vision of transforming Dubai into the ultimate destination for gold and jewellery enthusiasts worldwide. We are proud to have brought joy to our customers while contributing to the energy and excitement of this iconic festival.”

The campaign's overwhelming success reaffirmed DJG's leadership in the jewellery sector, creating immense value for both residents and visitors. It also highlighted Dubai's enduring appeal as a global hub for luxury shopping and unforgettable experiences.

