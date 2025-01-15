MEET48 Tops Social Dapp Ranking With“MEET BEST7”, Announces 7Th Feb Launch Of MEET48.Ai And Mars Protocol

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Hong Kong, Hong Kong, January 15th, 2025, Chainwire

The“2024 MEET BEST7” event, hosted by the Metaverse Virtual Community MEET48 based on AI and Web 3.0's diversified UGC entertainment content ecosystem, officially concluded on January 14th. The event revealed the rankings of the top performers of the Idol and Amateur groups, along with the top dedicated fans (those who contributed the most votes). During the“2024 MEET BEST7,” the on-chain data from MEET48's voting DApp and its rankings on DappBay and DappRadar showed impressive performance, with a total of over 697M votes, pushing MEET48's total registered users to over 3.39M .

Final Rankings:

Overall Contest Top 7:

Amateur Contest Top 2:

“Love Emergency”, Performer: SNH48-Hu Xiaohui, Votes: 320,293,764, Top Dedicated Fan: ado宋宋“Cannot Turn Off”, Performer: GNZ48-Zeng Aijia, Votes: 166,633,397, Top Dedicated Fan: oooqewzz_0796“Blame It on the Night Breeze”, Performer: SNH48-Liu Zengyan, Votes: 90,455,179, Top Dedicated Fan: MillionYinBing“Sigh the Clouds”, Performer: GNZ48-Tang Lijia, Votes: 62,114,967, Top Dedicated Fan: Serenity0118号星球“Garden Dance”, Performers: SNH48-Jiang Shuting, SNH48-Han Jiale, SNH48-Qing Yuwen, SNH48-Lu Tianhui, Votes: 50,683,246, Top Dedicated Fan: 哪里逃“Raise Temperature”, Performers: SNH48-Jiang Shuting, SNH48-Han Jiale, Votes: 3,357,637, Top Dedicated Fan: dkldfbfjf“Low Fever”, Performers: SNH48-Han Jiale, SNH48-Jiang Shuting, Votes: 924,838, Top Dedicated Fanr: 康达姆机器人“Encyclopedia of Dislike”, Performer: Kennis, Votes: 133,667“Yes or Yes”, Performer: Leonora, Votes: 33,932

It has been reported that the Top 1 to Top 7 idols in the overall rankings will receive exclusive MEET48 resources for publication and promotion, performance opportunities, song behind-the-scenes videos, and global publicity rights. The top idol will receive special stage exposure and will have exclusive display time on overseas promotional posters and screens. The Top 2 from the Amateur Contest will get opportunities for overseas stage performances, MEET48 exclusive behind-the-scenes videos, and creator incentive airdrops.

During the event, MEET48's“2024 MEET BEST7” voting DApp accumulated over 3.39M registered users, with a total of over 697M votes. By January 14th, MEET48's voting DApp had become the number one social DApp on DappBay and ranked third in DappRadar's social DApp rankings. According to DappBay data, in the past 30 days, MEET48's voting DApp recorded 32.78M on-chain transactions and 1.18M unique active wallet (UAW) addresses. DappRadar data shows that in the past 30 days, the DApp had 32.35M on-chain transactions and 1.17M active user addresses.









MEET48 will launch MEET48.ai and Mars Protocol on February 7th

Mars Protocol is the first AI idol platform in the BNB ecosystem, aiming to innovate the combination of“Idol-Meme + AI-Agent,” marking a new phase in the Web 3.0 idol entertainment economy. On that date, SNH48 Group will fully integrate into MEET48.ai and Mars Protocol.

Furthermore, upon the launch of MEET48.ai and Mars Protocol, MEET48 will not only offer over 700 songs and dances from SNH48 Group, as well as various AIGC functions for music, dance, and chat, powered by AI-AGENT technology but will also present the virtual images and 3D models of over 700 members from the past decade of SNH48 Group's development under the concept of “AI Reshaping SNH48” .

Users will be able to freely create AI-AGENTs by utilizing AI technology to recreate SNH48 Group's historical milestones and initiate future growth in the AI era. They can freely create various AI virtual idols, and large AI virtual idol groups, and share the future growth dividends via the Mars Protocol platform's AI MEME launch.

Participation in the MEET48 Annual Grand Final on August 2nd in Hong Kong will offer users further opportunities to break boundaries and achieve significant progress.

About MEET48

MEET48 is recognized as one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, boasting a 500-member technical and R&D team and a regional operations network covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48 aims to achieve mass adoption of Web3 technology through an AI UGC content ecosystem focused on AIGC (Animation, Idol, Games, and Comics) and a graphical, intelligent metaverse social foundation tailored to Gen Z entertainment trends.