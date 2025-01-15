Brain Disease Modalities And Software Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Brain modalities include advanced medical imaging techniques that play a crucial role in the diagnostic evaluation and continuous monitoring of neurological disorders. These modalities provide detailed, high-resolution imaging data, which is then processed and analyzed using specialized brain disease software. This software is designed to enhance the interpretation of complex brain images, enabling healthcare professionals to make precise assessments of brain pathology.

Evolving technologies in brain modalities and software drive the global market

Advancements in neuroimaging, neural interface technologies, and cloud computing are transforming brain disease modalities and software, significantly enhancing their effectiveness and adoption. These technological innovations are making diagnostic tools faster, more precise, and more accessible, driving market growth.

A notable example is GE Healthcare's launch of Sonic DL for 3D imaging in December 2024. This technology represents a major leap in brain disease diagnostics by improving MRI scan speed and accuracy, enabling faster identification and continuous monitoring of neurological disorders.

By integrating rapid data acquisition, enhanced spatial resolution, and advanced analytical techniques, Sonic DL is setting new benchmarks in neurological assessments, refining treatment strategies, and improving patient outcomes. These technological breakthroughs are fueling the increasing demand for advanced brain disease software solutions.

Advanced development in digital therapeutics creates tremendous opportunities

Advancements in digital therapeutics are driving significant growth in the healthcare sector, particularly through the adoption of software-driven therapeutic modalities like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) applications for neurological disorders. These digital solutions are becoming a key tool in managing a variety of brain diseases and related conditions.

One notable example is Rejoyn, a prescription digital therapeutic approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2024. Developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Click Therapeutics, Inc., Rejoyn is the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic for managing symptoms associated with major depressive disorder (MDD).

This approval highlights the increasing acceptance of digital therapeutics for treating neurological and psychiatric conditions, creating substantial market opportunities.

North America continues to dominate the global market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a high concentration of leading medtech firms. These factors foster innovation and competition, propelling the market forward. The region's strong regulatory framework, combined with the growing adoption of advanced therapeutic solutions, enhances the overall expansion of the market.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, coupled with a well-established healthcare system, ensures North America's continued leadership in brain disease diagnostics and treatment technologies.

Key Highlights



The global brain disease modalities and software market size was valued at USD 14,355.56 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15,201.11 million in 2025 to reach USD 21,964.80 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on the offering, the global market is segmented intobrain imaging modalities and brain analysis software.

The brain imaging segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on patient type, the globalmarket is segmented into adult and pediatric.

The adult segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on indication, the global market is segmented into traumatic brain injury (TBI), headache disorders, epilepsy, sleep disorders, Parkinson's disease, and others. The traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a significant market share.

Based on end-users, the global market is hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic imaging centers hospital segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are United Imaging Healthcare Co., LTD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, Canon Medical Systems, VUNO Inc, Click Therapeutics, Inc, Aspect Imaging Ltd, QMENTA, BRAINOMIX INC., Imaging Biometrics, LLC., Qure, Cortechs, IXICO plc, and DeepHealth.

Recent Developments

In August 2024, GE Healthcare unveiled a groundbreaking modality designed to visualize and quantify pulsatile brain motion, known as 3D Quantitative Amplified MRI (3D q-aMRI). Early research suggests that this innovative technology could provide valuable diagnostic insights into neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease.

Segmentation

By OfferingBrain Imaging ModalitiesBrain Analysis SoftwareBy Patient TypeAdultPediatricBy IndicationTraumatic Brain Injury (TBI)Headache DisordersEpilepsySleep DisordersParkinson's DiseaseOthersBy End-UsersHospitals and ClinicsAmbulatory Surgery CentersDiagnostic Imaging Centers