Trinasolar Advances UAE's Clean Energy Vision With Groundbreaking Green Hydrogen Solutions At WFES 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE:

15 January 2025:

Trinasolar,

a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) modules and storage solutions, is set to make waves at the World Future Energy Summit taking place in ADNEC Abu Dhabi from January 14-16, 2025, showcasing cutting-edge solar and energy storage technologies while introducing Trina Green Hydrogen to the Middle East and Africa. This strategic move aligns perfectly with the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and its vision to become a global leader in clean energy innovation.

Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing the UAE's sustainable energy landscape: 'We are dedicated to accelerating the UAE's energy transformation by providing integrated solar, storage, and hydrogen solutions that enhance energy resilience and sustainability. Our participation at WFES 2025 underscores our commitment to supporting the region's economic diversification efforts. As the UAE continues to lead in renewable technology innovation, Trinasolar's integrated energy solutions are poised to play a crucial role in achieving the country's ambitious net-zero targets.”

Key Highlights

A key highlight of Trinasolar's participation in this year's edition of the summit will be the launch of Trina Green Hydrogen, featuring the The-One Series Alkaline Electrolyzer, reinforcing Trinasolar's ambition to become a world-leading hydrogen energy solution provider, seamlessly aligning with the UAE Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap and the country's vision of becoming a global hydrogen hub.

Another key highlight is the signing of a landmark agreement for the Abydos Solar PV Project in Egypt, where Trinasolar will supply more than 300MWh of its Elementa 2 energy storage platform for Africa's largest solar PV initiative and Egypt's first utility-scale battery energy storage solution project. This collaboration underscores Trinasolar's pivotal role in deploying next-generation renewable solutions across the MENA region.

Visitors to Trinasolar's stand will also experience the high-performance solar modules, including the Vertex series powered by

n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and the 210mm platform. These modules have been successfully deployed in major regional projects, including the Al Dhafra Solar PV Plant in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to the UAE's goal of increasing clean energy contribution to 30% of the total energy mix by 2031. In Saudi Arabia, Trinasolar's high-performance solar modules power the Jubail Desalination Plant, supporting critical infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions by approximately 60,000 tons annually

Furthermore, Trinasolar will showcase advanced solutions such as the TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P and Trina Storage Elementa 2, which are critical for stabilizing regional power grids and increasing renewable energy integration. Completing the lineup is Trinabot, an advanced solar panel cleaning robot, designed for dust-heavy environments like the UAE, ensuring maximum efficiency and minimal maintenance.

As a global leader, Trinasolar has achieved remarkable milestones, including 240GW of cumulative module shipments, 7.5GWh of energy storage shipments, and 5GW of solar mounting system shipments until September 2024. The company remains the world's leading supplier of 210mm modules, with 170GW shipped globally until December 2024, and is consistently recognized as a Tier 1 module and storage manufacturer by BloombergNEF.