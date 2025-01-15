Kuwait's Diving Team: 2024.. Year Full Of Environmental Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Zahraa Al-Kadhmi

KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Diving Team announced, Wednesday, the achievement of major environmental projects during 2024, which included various volunteer activities that contributed to spreading environmental awareness within its initiative (Our Sea).

In remarks to KUNA, the team's head, Waleed Al-Fadhel, said that the team's achievements was crowned for its distinguished environmental work with the World Foundation Award, based in Austria, stressing the team's determination to continue this journey to achieve more local and international achievements.

Al-Fadhel noted that the team managed to protect and monitor coral reefs, remove tons of waste and sunken ships and boats, and secure maritime navigation in cooperation with several governmental and civil entities.

He said that the team's achievements included continuous campaigns to clean the coasts and islands of Kuwait, and the installation and comprehensive maintenance of all marine anchors in coral reef sites, indicating that the team has completed 130 environmental and volunteer missions at a rate of one environmental activity every three days.

He also stated that the team lifted 100 tons of neglected fishing nets and waste harmful to the marine and coastal environment, covering more than 30 sites along the coasts and sea of Kuwait.

Al-Fadhel noted that the team continued to develop and update its websites and achieved great success on social media by publishing pictures and short films that highlight environmental problems and show the great achievements the team has made in serving the marine environment. (end)

