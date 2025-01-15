UAE Signs $1-Billion Deal With Italy, Albania To Build Underwater Network For Clean Energy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Italy, Albania and the UAE signed on Wednesday a deal worth at least 1 billion euros ($1 billion) to build a subsea interconnection for across the Adriatic Sea.

"We strongly believe in this project involving our three governments, as well as our private sector and grid operators," Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni said as she announced the deal at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The three-way partnership - which aims to produce green power in Albania and export it to Italy through underwater cables ̦- will involve Italian grid operator Terna and the UAE's National Energy Company (Taqa), Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said. The Albanian premier added that the infrastructure would connect the Albanian port of Vlore to the southern Italian region of Puglia, the narrowest point between the two countries, and was expected to be operational within a maximum of three years.