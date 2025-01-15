K'taka Minister Hebbalkar's Accident Takes Twist As Her Driver Lodges Hit-And-Run Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 15 (IANS) The car accident case in which for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar and her brother MLC Channaraj Hattiholi had a narrow escape recently, has taken a twist, with her car driver lodging a hit-and-run case, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The complaint in this regard has been lodged in Kittur police station.

The minister's official driver has stated in his complaint that the accident had taken place due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of a container truck.

Earlier, the family of Minister Hebbalkar stated that the diver of the car lost control while avoiding a dog and hit a tree.

In the complaint, the official driver stated that while driving on National Highway 48 near Ambadagatti Cross near Belagavi, a container truck ahead on lane one came to the left without giving a signal.

The driver further stated that in spite of taking evasive action to avoid collision, the truck clipped the car.

The driver claimed that following this, he lost control over the vehicle which jumped to the service road and later collided with a tree.

He said the container truck driver did not stop the vehicle and escaped from the spot.

The police have begun an investigation in the case.

When asked about the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday in Bengaluru that he had not taken details of the accident involving the minister.“I have only enquired about her health so far,” he stated.

The minister and her brother sustained injuries in the car accident on Tuesday and Hebbalkar was admitted to hospital.

The incident took place at Ambadagatti village in Belagavi district. Hebbalkar, her brother, Hattiholi and a gunman were travelling in the same vehicle.

Initial reports indicated that, the vehicle collided with a tree after trying to avoid hitting a dog. The front portion of the vehicle was damaged.

Hospital sources stated that Hebbalkar's L1 and L4 vertebrae have been fractured and she has also sustained an impact on her neck.

Sources in the hospital stated that Hebbalkar is recuperating and responding well to the treatment.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was recently in the news in connection with the derogatory remark row involving C.T. Ravi, in which she had lodged a police complaint against the BJP MLC.

The video of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar taking on MLC Ravi in the House by asking if he had a mother, sister and wife at home and questioning how he could use a derogatory word against her had come out.