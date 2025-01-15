2Nd-Curv Unveils 5 SEC High-Speed Dishwasher At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Freeing users' hands and improving efficiency is the mission of home appliances, but most dishwashers on the take a long time to clean, consume a lot of consumables and are cumbersome to install. For this reason, 2nd-Curv adopts self-developed patented cleaning technology, which utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure water to rinse the dishes without any dishwashing powder or detergent, and can flush the grease on the surface of the dishes in 5 seconds. In addition, the dishwasher features an all-in-one portable design that requires no installation and can be used when plugged in. It has a built-in 4L water tank and can even be used outdoors without having to modify the water line or connect to a faucet.

"The cost of using the 5 SEC High-Speed Dishwasher is extremely low," Xu, the co-founder of 2nd-Curv proudly pointed out, "Firstly, it doesn't need to put detergent, there is no chemical residue, and it is maximally friendly to the environment. Secondly, its single water consumption is only 600mL, about a bottle of mineral water can wash the dishes once. In terms of electricity consumption, its single consumption is only 0.06 kWh, which is lower than making a cup of coffee."

Amid the bustling atmosphere of the CES exhibition hall, the 5 SEC High-Speed Dishwasher demonstrated the process of cleaning a wide range of stains in five seconds, attracting a large number of viewers and the media, among which a reporter from CANADA NATIONAL TV (CNTV) made a special trip to conduct an exclusive interview. "This dishwasher washed a plate in a short interview." Said Paige West, managing editor of Innovation Magazine. In addition, many RV and yacht enthusiasts said the product was perfect for them. One Tech Zone blogger said, "I think I could put it in Cybertrunk."

The 5 SEC High-Speed Dishwasher is known to be the fastest dishwasher known and the only one that does not require any detergent. Tian, the CEO of 2nd-Curv said, "We hope to pioneer the second growth curve in cleaning methods, producing truly valuable products for our users, and helping to remove the last obstacle to humanity's enjoyment of food."

About 2nd-Curv:

2nd-Curv is a pioneer in eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Since its inception in 2022, 2nd-Curv has been contributing to environmental protection with its self-developed "Water Jet Key Technology", which saves approximately 5 tons of water and eliminates approximately 4 kilograms of detergent emissions a year with a 5 SEC High-Speed Dishwasher compared to other dishwashing methods.

SOURCE 2ND-CURV., LTD