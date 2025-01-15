We Did Everything We Could To Protect The Badge: Sean Dyche On Everton Sacking

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Former Everton head coach Sean Dyche has released a statement, via the League Managers Association, following his sacking by the club, and said his part as a custodian has been played and he will forever take great pride in that.

Dyche, 53, departed the club after a run of five winless matches that had left them in 16th place in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

"It was an honour to manage Everton, a club with a significant heritage and an enormous following in Liverpool and all over the world, through one of its toughest periods in its history. Despite the challenges we faced, I wanted to ensure that the club's narrative was focused on the positive direction it will take in the future and that the team could focus on competing in the Premier League in the present.

“I thank my staff, the players, and all involved who played their part, as it simply wasn't possible without their support and expertise. I also thank the fans who came through for us many times when we all needed their support," the statement read.

Dyche has been replaced by David Moyes as the club's head coach. Moyes is no stranger to Goodison Park having led Everton for more than 500 matches from 2002 to 2013. In March 2002, Moyes succeeded Walter Smith at Goodison Park, and over the next 11 years, he transformed Everton into consistent top-half finishers.

The 2004/05 campaign saw them finish fourth, securing Champions League qualification. Moyes' 518-game spell at Everton remains one of the longest managerial reigns in modern football.

Dyche went on to add that he has 'great respect' for his replacement. "The right time has come to leave the club, with the team in good shape. David is a manager who I have great respect for, and I believe he and his staff will help to push the club forward again and build on the stable footing we have implemented in the past two years," said Dyche.

"I wish everyone well going forward, including the new owners, who I hope will take the club to the next level and deliver the success that every Evertonian wants. My part as a custodian has been played, and I will forever take great pride in that. After going through some extremely difficult situations, I never lost faith in everyone around me, and we did everything we could to protect the badge, safeguarding it and the name of Everton Football Club," he added.