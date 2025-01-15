Head Of State Protection Department Talks About Nuances Of Working Under Martial Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine (DSPU), Oleksii Morozov, in his first interview with the media, discussed the main challenges faced by the department.

During the interview , the work of the DSPU under martial law was specifically addressed.

"Certain nuances have emerged. For example, when we talk about Kyiv, there was no need before to search for a bomb shelter or think about how we will act in relation to the person being guarded in case of an air raid or missile threat. Now this element is always present, meaning that during planning and briefings, attention is paid to how to act in the event of an air raid alert. Regarding work in areas near the front line, we are talking about camouflage and changing vehicles. The beautiful and comfortable cars that drive around Kyiv are not used there. The President deserves credit – he is not afraid to go to such places," Morozov said.

The interview also touched on assassination attempts against the President, the material and technical support of the DSPU, and the training of its personnel.

Oleksii Morozov is a professional military officer. In 1998, he graduated from the Intelligence Faculty of the Kyiv Institute of Ground Forces. In 2006, he graduated from the Institute of Defense Intelligence at the National Defense Academy of Ukraine. Between 1991 and 2010, he served in various positions as a private, sergeant, and officer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. During his service, he participated in UN peacekeeping missions in Sierra Leone and in the international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR). Due to Russia's full-scale aggression, he voluntarily mobilized into the HUR (defense intelligence) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at the beginning of March 2022. Since November

1, 2022, he has been serving in the Security Service of the President of Ukraine. Oleksii Morozov has held the position of Head of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine since June

21, 2024.

As previously reported, by the Decree of the President of Ukraine on January 15, 1992, No. 40, the Department of Protection of Senior Officials was established, later on June 8, 1992 the department was renamed to the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine by the Decree of the President of Ukraine No 334. According to the Law of Ukraine «On State Protection of Public Authorities of Ukraine and Officials» adopted in 1998, the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine is a state law enforcement body of special purpose, subordinated to the President of Ukraine and controlled by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.