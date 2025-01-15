Russians Attack Gas Infrastructure In Three Ukraine's Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones launched by the Russian forces at Ukraine early on January 15. The enemy targeted Ukrainian infrastructure, including infrastructure in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the movement of enemy drones on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

It was noted that throughout this night, the invaders struck Ukraine with missiles of various types, including air-, ground-, and sea-launched, and also deployed Shahed drones and other drone imitators.

The Radio-Technical Troops of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked a total of 117 enemy targets, including:



one Iskander-M/KN ballistic missile (launch area – Belgorod region, Russia);

seven Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (launch area – Tula region, Russia);

four Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

27 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area – Volgograd region, Russia);

four guided air-to-surface missiles Kh-59/Kh-69 from tactical aviation aircraft (launch area – Belgorod region, Russia); 74 Shahed-type UAVs and various drone imitators (from Russian cities Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsk-Akhtarsk).

The enemy's attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, radio-electronic warfare tools, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

By 10:30 on Wednesday, 77 aerial targets had been confirmed as destroyed: 23 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles, and 47 Shahed-type strike drones and drone imitators of various types.

Preliminary data indicate that 27 Shahed-type strike UAVs/drone imitators did not reach their targets (they were lost in location).

"Not all missiles that did not make it into the downed statistics hit their targets!" the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

According to the AFU data, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure, including gas infrastructure in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, with reported hits.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of January 15, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to a massive air attack by the Russian tforces. Emergency power outages were implemented in six regions.