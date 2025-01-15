Some 28 Families Resettled In Shusha, Khojaly, And Ballija

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The ongoing efforts of the Great Return to the liberated
territories continue to bear fruit. On January 15, another
migration caravan consisting of families temporarily settled in
various parts of the republic, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and
administrative buildings, was dispatched from Agdam to the cities
of Shusha and Khojaly, as well as to the village of Ballija in the
Khojaly region.
Azernews reports that in this phase, a total of
28 families, comprising 135 individuals, are being resettled to
Shusha and Khojaly and the village of Ballija. These former
internally displaced persons expressed their heartfelt gratitude to
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
for the comprehensive state care they have received. They also
extended their thanks to the courageous Azerbaijani Army, the
heroic soldiers and officers, who liberated Azerbaijani lands from
occupation. Additionally, they prayed for mercy for the martyrs who
sacrificed their lives for this cause.
The Great Return initiative symbolizes the resilience and
determination of the Azerbaijani people to rebuild and reclaim
their ancestral lands. The resettlement of families to Shusha,
Khojaly, and Ballija is a testament to the nation's commitment to
restoring and developing these liberated territories.
Currently, in Garabagh and East Zangezur, in addition to the
resettled former internally displaced persons, over 30,000 people
are working on various projects. These efforts include the
implementation of infrastructure and development projects, as well
as the resumption of operations in healthcare, education, culture,
tourism, industry, and energy institutions. The presence of state
agencies and professionals in these regions underscores the
comprehensive approach taken to ensure the successful reintegration
and development of these areas.
The resettlement process is not without its challenges, but the
unwavering support of the government and the dedication of the
people involved have been crucial in overcoming obstacles. The
families returning to their homes are provided with necessary
resources and support to facilitate their reintegration. This
comprehensive state care includes the provision of housing,
healthcare, and educational facilities, as well as opportunities
for employment and entrepreneurship.
The Great Return is also an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's
rich cultural heritage and promote tourism in these historic
regions. The cities of Shusha and Khojaly, with their significant
cultural and historical landmarks, hold great potential for
attracting visitors and boosting local economies.
The Great Return to the liberated territories is a significant
milestone in Azerbaijan's journey towards healing and
reconstruction. The resettlement of families to Shusha, Khojaly,
and Ballija reflects the nation's commitment to rebuilding and
revitalizing these regions. With continued support and strategic
initiatives, Azerbaijan is poised to achieve long-term stability
and growth, ensuring a bright future for all its citizens.
