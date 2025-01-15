The Legendary Indian Actor Dilip Kumar Dies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

FILE PHOTO: star Dilip Kumar smiles after receiving a lifetime achievement award from India's President Pratibha Patil (unseen) during the 54th national awards ceremony in New Delhi September 2, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA)

Faisal Farooqi has confirmed that the veteran Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning. Dilip Kumar was hospitalized for several days suffering from asthma.

Earlier, the legendary was admitted to the hospital after experiencing breathlessness. His wife, Saira Banu, and his close friend, Faisal Farooqi, were with him in the hospital.

The source said,“The doyen of the Indian film industry, Mr. Dilip Kumar, breathed his last today at 7:30 am at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness.

His friend, Farooqi, confirmed his death and tweeted,“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

His wife, Saira Banu, has not shared her statement yet.

Kumar's career spanned over five decades with hits like“Mughal-e-Azam”,“Devdas”,“Naya Daur”, and“Ram Aur Shyam”.

