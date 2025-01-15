Musk, Bezos, And Zuckerberg: Three Of The World's Wealthiest Individuals To Attend Trump's Inauguration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, three of the world's wealthiest individuals, are expected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. president.

NBC News reported on Tuesday, January 14, that these three billionaires will hold special positions at Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Musk expressed on X that he was“honored” to have a prominent role at Trump's inauguration.

Over the past year, the three tech giants have worked to gain Trump's favor, with Musk leading the way by donating over $250 million to his campaign. Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been a close ally, frequently seen with Trump after endorsing him in July.

According to estimates, Elon Musk's wealth has surged by $70 billion since Trump's victory. With a net worth of $432 billion, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world.

Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, recently reshuffled his lobbying team and content moderation policies to align with the incoming Republican administration. Meta also contributed $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund. He is co-hosting a black-tie reception on Monday with Republican donor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration.

Bezos, founder of Amazon and executive chair, chose not to have The Washington Post endorse a candidate in the presidential race, overruling staff members who wanted to back Vice President Kamala Harris. Amazon also donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund.

Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg are among the wealthiest individuals globally, with fortunes tied to the tech boom. Musk ranks No. 1, Bezos No. 2, and Zuckerberg No. 3 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Their combined net worth totals $885 billion as of Monday, according to Bloomberg.

The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20 will likely be marked by the significant presence of these influential figures, highlighting the intersection of politics and business.

As the wealthiest tech leaders continue to engage with political leadership, their influence on shaping policy and priorities remains a topic of global interest and discussion.

