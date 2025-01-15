Rye Gable Releases 1000 EXTREME Bible Names Word Search A Challenging New Puzzle Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author - Rye Gable

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Author Rye Gable has announced the release of his latest publication, 1000 EXTREME Bible Names Word Search, now available on . The offers 50 word search puzzles featuring Bible names, each one designed to challenge and engage puzzle enthusiasts of all skill levels.The puzzles within 1000 EXTREME Bible Names Word Search are arranged with names hidden in multiple directions, including up, down, forward, backward, and diagonally. From more familiar names like“HAM” to the more complex“Nebuchadnezzar,” each puzzle provides a stimulating challenge while also offering an opportunity to delve deeper into biblical history. The book is designed to appeal to both seasoned puzzle solvers and those with a growing interest in learning about the Bible in an interactive way.The inclusion of solutions for every puzzle allows readers to track their progress and revisit even the more difficult challenges with ease. As an added benefit, the puzzles serve as an educational tool, helping readers discover and reflect on significant biblical figures.Rye Gable, who has long had an affinity for word search puzzles, noted:“The concept behind this book was inspired by my own enjoyment of puzzles. I wanted to create something that would engage those interested in the Bible and provide them with a fresh, interactive way to learn more about its characters and stories.”1000 EXTREME Bible Names Word Search: is now available on Amazon. Anyone looking to purchase the book can head over to Amazon.

Richard Bard

Gnome Book Writing

+1 510-722-6618

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.