Premier Invest’S Rene Awambeng To Unveil Strategic Investment Insights At Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025

Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner of Premier Invest, will share insights on opportunities and strategies driving Africa's sector at the Invest in African Energy Forum (IAE) ( ), taking place in Paris next May.



Premier Invest is a leading firm focused on financing and fostering energy projects across Africa. With a strong track record of facilitating investments, the company has been at the forefront of Africa's energy growth. In 2024, Premier Invest marked a significant milestone by securing strategic partnerships with key industry players, including energy major Shell, to co-finance high-impact oil and gas projects throughout the continent.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

At IAE 2025, Awambeng will provide an in-depth overview of Premier Invest's role in advancing large-scale energy projects. He will discuss the firm's innovative approach to financing, the importance of strategic partnerships, and its successful track record in securing funding for Africa's energy sector. Premier Invest is currently involved in projects spanning across oil, gas, and renewable energy, emphasizing the need for collaborative funding models to accelerate energy infrastructure development.

Beyond its work in oil and gas, Premier Invest has been instrumental in supporting the growth of renewable energy in Africa. The firm is actively involved in financing solar and wind energy projects and has been a key player in advancing Africa's energy transition. During his session at IAE 2025, Awambeng will highlight the critical role that innovative financing solutions, such as blended finance, can play in mobilizing investment for the continent's growing energy needs.

In addition to his work with Premier Invest, Awambeng brings a wealth of experience and expertise in energy finance and project development, having previously served as the Global Head for Client Relations at the African Export-Import Bank. His leadership has been instrumental in securing funding for some of Africa's most promising energy projects, positioning Premier Invest as a key player in shaping the future of Africa's energy sector.

