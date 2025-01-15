Web Summit Qatar 2025 gains momentum ahead of record-breaking edition

(MENAFN) The Web Summit Qatar 2025 is rapidly gaining momentum as it prepares for its second edition, with over 1,200 startups expected to participate in what promises to be a record-breaking event.



During the Web Summit Permanent Organizing Committee meeting, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the committee, spoke about the impressive growth of this year’s event, which is set to take place from February 23 to 26.



Sheikh Jassim revealed that ticket sales have surged dramatically, with a 90 percent increase compared to the same time last year. General attendee tickets have tripled, partner sign-ups have grown by 115 percent, and startup participation has risen by 65 percent. All tickets are expected to sell out in advance. Investor attendance has also soared by 250 percent, while ticket sales for the Women in Tech program have increased by 20 percent.



“We are proud of the incredible strides we have made in preparing to host one of the largest global technology events,” said Sheikh Jassim.



“The anticipated record-breaking interest reflects Qatar’s growing reputation as a leader in innovation and technology. We are excited to welcome innovators, investors, and tech enthusiasts from around the world to this landmark event. Qatar’s business-friendly environment, cutting-edge infrastructure, and exceptional quality of life create the perfect setting for creativity and bold ideas to thrive.”

