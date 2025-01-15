Maha Kumbh: Saints Perform 'Yagya' To Promote Cow Protection, Sanatan Dharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 15 (IANS) The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a grand spectacle of spirituality and devotion, witnessed thousands of colours and expressions of faith as sadhus and sants from across the country gathered to perform 'yagya' rituals in their unique ways. The sacred event, which is drawing millions of devotees, has also become a for spiritual leaders to make powerful statements, including promoting Sanatan Dharma and declaring the cow as the mother of the nation.

On this day, a significant event is set to take place - the 324 Kundiya Panchayatan Shri Gau-Pratishtha Maha Yagya, organised by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The 'yagya', aimed at eradicating cow slaughter in India and getting the cow declared as the mother of the nation, will run from January 15 to February 12.

A total of 1,100 Brahmins will perform the 'Pratishtha Yagya', and what sets this event apart is the exclusive use of pure ghee from cows of all species.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasised that the primary goal of this 'yagya' is to restore the prestige of the cow as the revered 'mother' in the modern era. He further urged political leaders to take a stand by participating in the 'yagya' and pledging to make cow slaughter a punishable offense.

Speaking to media, the Jagadguru said,“This yagya is an effort to save the cow. We will provide safety and enforce strict actions against cow slaughter. We are trying to restore the respect the cow deserves. Political leaders who claim to oppose cow slaughter should come here and announce that cow slaughter will be banned permanently. If they do not, their opposition is nothing but a show-off."

The Maha Kumbh Mela is currently underway in Prayagraj, with devotees flocking to the ghats of Triveni Sangam for a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reported that more than 3.5 crore devotees took part in the Amrit Snan on the first day of the festival on Tuesday. Helicopters showered rose petals over the pilgrims as the sacred bathing ritual concluded in the evening, marking a historic beginning to the religious gathering.

With political and spiritual leaders joining hands in the sacred city of Prayagraj, the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela continues to be a symbol of devotion, cultural significance, and calls for the protection and reverence of the sacred cow.