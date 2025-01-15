Kerry Releases 2025 Global Taste Charts: Predicting The Future Of Flavour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The 2025 Taste Charts underscore the power of innovation in shaping the future of taste, with trends that are a testament to the dynamic preferences of consumers across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. The rise of premiumisation, reimagined heritage flavours and street food, fusion fare, and innovative food formats highlight an thriving on creativity and connection. By blending global flavours with regional traditions using our data-driven Taste Charts, we can delight evolving palates and bring exciting products to market," said Claire Sullivan, Vice President, Marketing, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

A Roadmap to Flavour Innovation

Kerry Africa Taste Charts major flavours for 2025 are:



Hot & Spicy:

The Hot and Spicy trend is seeing significant growth across the African continent. Consumers want different types of heat and spiciness to enhance their meals. There is growing interest in flavours such as Peri-Peri Chilli, Jalapeno Chilli, Sweet Chilli, and Habanero Chilli, which add layers to the continent's vibrant, aromatic dishes.

Authentic Smoke:

The focus on the use of nutritious, locally sourced ingredients and innovative cooking methods signals the revitalisation of Africa's culinary traditions. For example, smoke taste is key in authentic African dishes, be it Shisanyama or Chicken Dust in South Africa, Suya or Chinginga in West Africa, or Mushkaki or Nyama Choma in East Africa. The barbecued meat occasion is big in African culture as it delivers depth of flavour to meals.

Health Halo Botanicals:

The rise of health-conscious dining

reflects the continent's adaptation to global health trends while celebrating Africa's rich culinary heritage. Spurred by the healthy indulgence trend and the belief that herbal and/or florals provide health benefits, local botanicals such as rose, marula, baobab, and moringa, are increasingly seen in products, adding their perceived health benefits and signature flavour notes. Street Food Evolution:

Street food is gaining momentum as delicious and affordable dishes become increasingly popular. Foodies are creatively combining local flavours with global influences. Be it Mexican Kotas or Suya Pasta, the fusion of traditional African ingredients with international cuisines appeals to both locals and adventurous foodies.

Soumya Nair, Global Consumer Research and Insights Director at Kerry, observed that consumers want a balance of adventurous taste profiles and wellness-driven goals. "Global trends are influencing local markets. Sichuan spices are found in condiments in Europe and Indian masalas are enhancing snack foods worldwide. We see yuzu in reduced-sugar beverages. This adaptability of flavours lets brands meet both indulgent and wellness-focused demands while respecting unique market characteristics."

