Qatar-UAE Super Cup Organiers Sign Sponsorship Agreement With Visit Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee of Qatar-UAE Super Cup announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with Visit Qatar to support the tournament's second edition, which will kick off tomorrow with the participation of eight clubs from Qatar and the UAE.

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism, which is responsible for marketing and promoting the sector in the State of Qatar. Through this sponsorship, it seeks to enhance its role in supporting sports and promoting the State of Qatar as a leading destination on the global tourism map.

Nasser Al Hajri, Executive Director of Marketing and Operations at the Organising Committee, expressed his pride in the partnership with Visit Qatar and described it as a strategic partnership that contributes to the continued success of the tournament, which enjoys wide public interest in the two brotherly countries.

Al Hajri said,“This sponsorship reflects the importance of co-operation between sports and tourism, and we look forward to achieving great success in this edition, continuing the excellence witnessed by the previous edition.”

He added that the partnership with Visit Qatar represents a great support for promoting sports events and unique hospitality experiences offered by Qatar, which enhances its position as a global destination for sports and tourism.

Al Hajri concluded by praising the pioneering role played by Visit Qatar in supporting sports tournaments, stressing the importance of this co-operation in achieving the tournament's goals and providing a distinctive experience for fans.