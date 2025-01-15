Carlisle Brake & Friction Marks“100 Years Of Braking New Ground” In Motion Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CarlisleCBF 100 Year Logo

For a century, CarlisleCBF has been at the forefront of motion control, pushing the boundaries of performance with industry-leading brake and friction product.

- Tom Vanderlaan, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of CentroMotionMEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carlisle Brake & Friction (CarlisleCBF), a global leader in brake and friction and part of the CentroMotion family of brands, has reached a momentous milestone – its 100th anniversary.Since its founding in 1925, the company has lived up to its tagline, "Braking New Ground," by consistently pioneering innovative solutions that have propelled industries forward."For 100 years, Carlisle has been synonymous with groundbreaking innovation and unwavering reliability in the braking industry," says Tom Vanderlaan, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of CentroMotion. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the enduring strength of our products. As we celebrate our centennial, we reaffirm our commitment to continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and giving back to the communities we serve."A Century of Innovation in Motion ControlFor a century, CarlisleCBF has been at the forefront of motion control, pushing the boundaries of performance with its industry-leading brakes and friction materials. Through unwavering commitment to R&D, the company has earned the trust of customers worldwide, establishing itself as a cornerstone of reliability.Celebrating 100 Years of Braking New Ground: A Digital CelebrationTo commemorate this historic milestone, CarlisleCBF is launching a comprehensive digital celebration. This virtual experience will allow customers, employees and industry partners to delve into the company's rich history, groundbreaking innovations and commitment to excellence through historical photographs and stories.Engaging with Our CommunityA core aspect of the celebration is fostering a sense of community. CarlisleCBF invites customers, employees and industry partners to join the journey by visiting their dedicated anniversary webpage, , and following their story on social media.The webpage and social media channels will serve as a virtual time capsule, showcasing CarlisleCBF's rich history, ground-breaking milestones and product innovations.#CarlisleCBF100 Social Media CampaignTo encourage participation and celebrate the impact CarlisleCBF has had, a social media campaign is launching with the hashtag #CarlisleCBF100. Participants are encouraged to share stories, photos and memories that illustrate how CarlisleCBF products have impacted their lives or businesses. The most engaging submissions will be featured on the company's social media channels and website.By combining digital storytelling with interactive social media, CarlisleCBF aims to create a lasting legacy for its first century of service, while fostering a spirit of community and appreciation.About Carlisle Brake & FrictionCarlisle Brake & Friction, a CentroMotion brand, is a globally recognized leader in the development and manufacture of highly innovative brake and friction system solutions to service a diverse range of motion control applications. The comprehensive nature of CarlisleCBF's brake system expertise includes hydraulic control products, industrial brake assemblies, and wet and dry friction material for brake, clutch, and transmission applications, as well as aftermarket replacement products. Our full-system product offering, supported by our industry-experience staff of experts, provides our customers with brake system solutions that set them apart from their competition.About CentroMotionCentroMotion designs and delivers highly engineered products that enhance the safety, reliability and productivity of equipment used in transportation, agriculture, construction, mining and demanding industrial environments. Our innovative team works collaboratively with customers through our family of trusted, established brands, bringing deep subject-matter expertise in complementary technologies.This expertise, combined with our exceptional scale and geographic reach, makes us a reliable partner to help our customers achieve their goals, and provide end users with the best equipment possible. Our well-known brands include Power-Packer for hydraulic motion control and stabilization systems; CrossControl and maximatecc for operator information and human-machine interface systems; Elliott Manufacturing and Weasler Engineering for power and force transmission through flexible and rigid driveline systems; Gits Manufacturing for high-performance engine thermal and emission control solutions; and Carlisle Brake & Friction for materials and mechatronic solutions for off-highway brake and transmission products. Learn more about CentroMotion at .Press Contact:Please visit for more information, or contact Carrie Boesiger at 440-666-4508 or ....

Carrie Boesiger

Carlisle Brake & Friction

+1 440-666-4508

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.