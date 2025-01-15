Deliveroo Kuwait Hosts Exclusive Helipad Yoga Event with Joe & the Juice to Kickstart the New Year

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo Kuwait welcomed the New Year with an extraordinary event designed to promote health and wellbeing. In collaboration with Joe & The Juice, the food delivery platform organized a one-of-a-kind helipad yoga session titled “Your Health Just Got Even Better.” This event is the first of its kind in Kuwait, offering participants an inspiring and health-focused experience.



Set against the breathtaking Kuwait City skyline, the exclusive yoga session featured renowned Kuwaiti instructor Nadine Quaddoumi. Known for her expertise and dedication to wellness, Quaddoumi guided attendees through a rejuvenating yoga practice, fostering mindfulness and balance.



Adding to the holistic experience, attendees enjoyed a specially curated breakfast from Joe & The Juice. The menu included fresh juices, and wholesome meal options, perfectly complementing the event’s health-focused theme.



“We are proud to have hosted this landmark event in Kuwait, offering an extraordinary experience to our community while inspiring them to prioritize their health," said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "At Deliveroo, we are committed to encouraging a healthy lifestyle by providing our customers with nutritious options, and Joe & The Juice was the perfect partner for this one-of-a-kind event. We extend our gratitude to Joe & The Juice for their pivotal role in elevating the experience with a thoughtfully curated menu, ensuring attendees enjoyed a truly holistic wellness journey.”



Deliveroo Kuwait continues to explore innovative ways to engage with its customers, and such events reaffirm the brand's dedication to enhancing community well-being and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.





