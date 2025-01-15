Qatar Committed To Contributing To Global Efforts Addressing Humanitarian Crises: Al Misnad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, has underscored the State of Qatar's enduring commitment to contributing to various efforts and forums devoted to addressing humanitarian crises and developmental issues.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement, on Tuesday, between Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Embassy of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar with the aim of proceeding with the implementation of the psychosocial project in support of the Palestinian families hosted by the State of Qatar,

Her Excellency noted the close connection between humanitarian and diplomatic actions which go side by side to bolster bilateral ties between nations, and the humanitarian and diplomatic organizations, thereby enhancing the humanitarian action and reaching out to regions afflicted by crises and disasters.

Brokered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement comes to implement the psychosocial project in support of the Palestinian families hosted by the State of Qatar, and the two parties' efforts in this noble humanitarian aspect are appreciated, Her Excellency said.

For his part, President of QRCS Yousef bin Ali Al Khater praised the unwavering efforts of the Minister of State for International Cooperation to support the guests of the State of Qatar from the Palestinian brothers, emphasizing that this commitment was reflected in Her Excellency's firm interest in overseeing the signing of this agreement.

Al Khater thanked the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Doha for its recognized support for this vital project that contributes to mitigating the psychological impacts and pressures arising from the aggression on the affected people, particularly the vulnerable groups such as women and children, highlighting the State of Qatar's deep-rooted and honoured position, alongside all Qatari institutions in standing with the people of Gaza and offering them unwavering support through all available means during the difficult adversity they are currently enduring.

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State, Nirav Patel, stressed the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and QRCS to back their invaluable efforts in providing the Palestinians in Qatar with basic psychological health services, underlining that he is pretty confident in the positive change this partnership will bring.

In his remarks to QNA, H E Patel said he is grateful for Today's partnership with QRCS, affirming that it will back the excellent work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and QRCS to help the people of Gaza who are affected by the devastating consequences of the conflict.