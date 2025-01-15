(MENAFN)

After a series of disruptions and damage to cables linking bloc member states, stated on Tuesday that it will broader its Baltic Sea presence by initiating a new duty, ostensibly to defend underwater infrastructure.



Russia views the Baltic Sea as a vital area for its oil brought out and naval activities.



The secretary-general of the US-led military bloc, Mark Rutte, stated mission "Baltic Sentry," revealing that the presence will include frigates, maritime patrol planes, and a "small fleet of naval drones," which are anticipated to provide "enhanced surveillance and deterrence."



The Yi Peng 3, a Chinese vessel, has been involved in the events for allegedly dragging its anchor and cutting cables on the ocean floor. China has declared that it will help with the current investigation, and EU investigators were giving permission to board the ship.



The most current incident happened in late December when the Eagle S, an oil tanker purportedly linked to Russia, allegedly damaged the EstLink 2 electrical connection that links Estonia and Finland. Officials have refrained from directly accusing Moscow in the absence of hard evidence. In line with government, the ship was missing one of its anchors when Finnish police boarded and confiscated it.



