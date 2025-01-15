India Most Resilient Economy Among Top 10, To Become 4Th Largest One By 2026: PHDCCI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) India will be the most resilient among the top 10 leading ones in the next three years (2025-2027), becoming the fourth largest economy by 2026, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and (PHDCCI) said on Wednesday.

The country is making significant strides in its futuristic growth trajectory and the in the current year (2024-25) is expected to expand at 6.8 per cent and 7.7 per cent in FY2025-26.

India's growth story continues with GDP surpassing $4 trillion in 2025, supported by robust economic fundamentals and a dynamic business environment.

The five major economic indicators highlight the overall strength of the economy, including GDP performance, the robustness of the external sector as indicated by export trends, structural indicators of saving and investment, and the fiscal consolidation efforts represented by the debt-to-GDP ratio, according to an analysis by the PHD Research Bureau.

"With the Indian economy growing resiliently over the past three years, the economy is expected to become the fourth largest economy in the world by 2026, surpassing Japan," PHDCCI President Hemant Jain said.

India ranks first in GDP growth in the past performance (2022-2024) and in the futuristic outlook (2025-2027), among the top 10 economies, said the industry body.

"The country emerges as the leader in export growth among the top 10 economies, for the futuristic outlook (2025-2027), improving from its second rank in past performance (2022-2024), supporting India's ambitious target of $2 trillion exports by 2030," the PHDCCI noted.

India is also anticipated to maintain a continuous momentum in investments and savings, at around 33 per cent and 32 per cent of GDP, respectively.

The country established a milestone in its FDI journey in 2024 as cumulative (2000-2024) FDI inflows touched $1 trillion and exceeded $40 billion in the first half of the current financial year (2024-2025).

The economy remains resilient despite a subdued global economic outlook and persistent geopolitical challenges.

“Amid this challenging external landscape, India's geopolitical significance is growing significantly, earning appreciation from international institutions,” Jain noted.