Federal Reserve Board Announces Appointment Of Seven Members, Including Three New Members, To Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the appointment of seven members, including three new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here .

New Members

Jonathan Kelly

Partner

Sidley Austin

Paul Kim

Head of Commercial Risk Strategy and Product Development

Aon

Sam Ramos

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Secretary

Global Atlantic Financial Company

Re-appointed Members

Andrew Vedder

Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management

Northwestern Mutual

John Golden

Global Head of Insurance Regulation

Apollo Global Management

Peter Kochenburger

Professor of Law

Southern University Law, Emeritus, University of Connecticut School of Law

William Torchiana

Partner

Sullivan & Cromwell

