Wakker Prize 2025 Awarded To Poschiavo

The 2025 Wakker Prize has been given to the municipality of Poschiavo in canton Graubünden, eastern Switzerland. In awarding the prize, Swiss Heritage celebrates the town of 3,500 inhabitants as a model of harmonious interaction between tradition, development and a sense of community.
Poschiavo is turning its peripheral location into an opportunity, Swiss Heritage said on Tuesday. By combining autonomy, building culture and sustainable development, the municipality is establishing itself as a model for the future of mountain regions.
Historic buildings and contemporary architecture, innovative projects and a varied cultural offering all contribute to the quality of life and help counter the exodus of inhabitants.
Poschiavo's elegant patrician houses, the“Palazzi”, combined with a clearly defined urban development plan, have earned the town its place in the Swiss Federal Inventory of Built Sites to be Protected (ISOS).
Founded in 1905, the Swiss Heritage Society is focused on“the preservation of important landmarks, the development of the structural environment, and the promotion of good architectural design”. It has awarded the Wakker Prize, worth CHF20,000 ($21,800), annually since 1972.
