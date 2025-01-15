Varun Preps For ‘Border 2’ With ‘Real Heroes’ Of India, Honours Them On Army Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Varun Dhawan, who is currently prepping for“Border 2”, has honoured the“real heroes” of India on Day on Wednesday.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself getting clicked with the jawans. One image even had the“Baby John” star striking a pose with the next to a tank.

“Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep,” he wrote as the caption.

Army Day is celebrated every year in India on January 15. It is in recognition of Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa's, later who became Field Marshal, taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from GeneralFrancis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949.

The day is celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows in the national capital New Delhi as well as in all headquarters.

On the acting front, Varun will next be seen in“Border 2”, which also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film“Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

“Border 2” is backed by a powerhouse production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films and helmed by Anurag Singh, the sequel is set to carry forward the legacy of the iconic original while delivering a grand cinematic experience.

'Border 2' seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.