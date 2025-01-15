British Government Supports Investigation Into Azerbaijani Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories at the UK Foreign Office, Steven Doughty, expressed condolences to the families of the and stated that British officials are in close contact with their Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts regarding the matter. He also emphasized that the UK is working intensively with all parties to support an independent investigation into the incident.

Besides, the British has announced its support for an independent and comprehensive investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane on December 25th. The investigation involves the cooperation of Brazil, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

This information was disclosed in the British Parliament in response to a question posed by Conservative Party member Wendy Morton to the British government. Morton inquired about the UK's assessment of the international investigation into the crash.

This support demonstrates the UK's commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian initiatives, highlighting its dedication to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation.