British Government Supports Investigation Into Azerbaijani Plane Crash
Date
1/15/2025 2:06:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas
Territories at the UK Foreign Office, Steven Doughty, expressed
condolences to the families of the victims and stated that British
officials are in close contact with their Azerbaijani and Kazakh
counterparts regarding the matter. He also emphasized that the UK
is working intensively with all parties to support an independent
investigation into the incident.
Besides, the British government has announced its support for an
independent and comprehensive investigation into the crash of an
Azerbaijan Airlines plane on December 25th. The investigation
involves the cooperation of Brazil, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
This information was disclosed in the British Parliament in
response to a question posed by Conservative Party member Wendy
Morton to the British government. Morton inquired about the UK's
assessment of the international investigation into the crash.
This support demonstrates the UK's commitment to international
cooperation and humanitarian initiatives, highlighting its
dedication to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation.
