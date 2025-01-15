Egypt's Petroleum Minister, Saudi Al-Qahtani Discuss Boosting Cooperation In Mining Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Karim Badawi, Egypt's of and Mineral Resources, met with Tariq Al-Qahtani, Chairperson of Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani Group, on the sidelines of the Iktifaa' and in Saudi Arabia. The meeting, attended by Moataz Atef, Undersecretary of the for the Affairs of the Minister's Office, and the Ministry's official spokesperson, was part of ongoing discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two parties.

The two sides underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in the rapidly growing sector in Egypt. They also explored opportunities to deepen partnerships with Egyptian companies in the energy sector, focusing on boosting investment and expanding market access across Africa.







Following the discussions, two framework agreements were signed to formalize the cooperation between Al-Qahtani Group and key Egyptian energy and petroleum companies: Tanmia Petroleum Company, Engineering Company for Petroleum and Petrochemical Industries (Enppi), and Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet).

The first agreement was signed by Mustafa Amin Amer, Chairman of Tanmia Petroleum Company, while the second was signed by Walid Lotfy, Chairman of Petrojet, and Wael Lotfy, Chairman of Enppi. Abdul Hadi Tariq Al-Qahtani, Chairman of PWS, signed both agreements on behalf of his company. The agreements aim to establish strategic alliances and foster commercial cooperation across the Middle East and Africa. They will focus on developing engineering, procurement, and construction projects in oil, gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and other industries.