UAE: Firefighting Motorbike Puts Out 'Basement Fire' In 30 Seconds During Intersec Demo

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE has one of the best emergency services in the world with its ability to tackle any situation in quick time. And in yet another display of efficiency, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority's Sahm first responder motorcycle tackled a basement fire in under 30 seconds. The authority told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Intersec 2025 that the upgraded Sahm maneuvered its way to a basement fire recently in Abu Dhabi where larger can't reach.

Lieutenant Fire Officer Jamal Al Rafi emphasised the motorcycle's crucial role in emergency situations, stating, "The primary mission of the Sahm motorcycle is to reach the incident site as swiftly as possible, especially in challenging environments like narrow spaces."

The Sahm motorcycle, a significant upgrade from its predecessors, boasts a lightweight design that enhances maneuverability. Al Rafi explained, "One of the most notable changes in the second version was the reduction of the flint size, which was modified to better suit the needs of first responders." He noted that the latest model is superior in weight and agility, making it ideal for tackling urgent situations, such as fires in confined areas.

The officer elaborated that while the motorcycle may not always put out fires, it plays a vital role in organising traffic and assisting individuals at the scene until additional support arrives. "Our trained operators, who are part of the civil defence, ensure that help is on hand quickly and effectively."

Lieutenant Fire Officer Jamal Al Rafi.

The Sahm motorcycle features a compact design with a length of 2.27 metres, a width of 1 metre, and a height of 1.45 metres, weighing in at 300kg. It is equipped with essential firefighting and rescue tools, including a Compressed Air Foam Extinguisher (CAFS) that has two tanks, each with a capacity of 13 litres, providing a total of 26 litres for firefighting operations. Additionally, it contains a compressed air cylinder that operates at 300 bar, along with two fire hoses, each measuring 15 metres, bringing the total weight of the equipment to 42kg.

In terms of performance, the extinguisher can operate under different pressures. At high pressure, it has a rapid operating time of 52 seconds and a discharge range of 19 metres.

This sleek vehicle was recently showcased at Intersec 2025, which runs from January 14 to January 16. The event highlights the latest technologies and solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.

In addition to the Sahm motorcycle, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority also showcased the first responder ambulance motorcycle, named 'Nabd.' Advanced Paramedic Saud Mohammed Al Marzouqi shared insights about Nabd, stating, "This is not the first motorcycle of its kind; it is the second version, engineered for practical use on the streets of Abu Dhabi."

Saud Mohammed Al Marzouqi.

Al Marzouqi explained that the current Nabd is a better and more well-designed extension of the previous model. "The current model, which was officially rolled out in July 2024, significantly enhances our response times, especially on busy routes like Salam Street," he noted. "In non-critical situations, our motorcycle can provide immediate assistance, such as controlling bleeding or administering IV fluids."

The Nabd motorcycle is equipped with a range of life-saving features, including a cardiac defibrillator (AED), a trauma bag containing necessary tools for various injuries, an airway bag with oxygen supplies, and an IV bag stocked with essential fluids and medications. Moreover, vital signs monitoring devices ensure accurate and continuous assessment of patients in need.