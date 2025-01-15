UAE: Paid Parking Announced In Sharjah's Kalba City Starting February 1

Parking will remain free on Fridays, except in zones where fees apply throughout the week and on official holidays. Drivers can identify these zones by blue information signs.

Paid parking in the city will be from 8am to 10pm from Saturdays to Thursdays.

