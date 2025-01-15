Dubai: Joint Property Holders Invited To Register For Owners Committees By Rera

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) All Dubai property owners residing in jointly owned properties have been invited by the Regulatory Agency (Rera) to register for Owners Committees to enhance governance and transparency and ensure the sustainability of properties.

Property owners interested in joining the Owners Committees must meet a set of criteria, including residing in the property, holding a valid UAE ID, providing a certificate of good conduct issued by Dubai Police, and settling all outstanding service fees.

Rera has clarified that registration is open until January 31, 2025, with priority given to the first nine registrants. Members will be approved by Rera, and the committee members for each group will be announced in February.

Property owners can register via the Dubai Land Department's website or the Dubai REST app.

Dubai Land Department has been aggressively working to bring more transparency to the real estate market and engaging different industry players and stakeholders in decision-making. It recently launched the Smart Rental Index to bring more transparency to the market.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, Acting CEO of RERA, emphasised that automating the registration process for Owners Committees aims to streamline procedures and ensure seamless coordination between Owners' Committees and management companies.

He added that Committees play a crucial role in achieving real estate sustainability by reviewing budgets, prioritising maintenance requirements for buildings and common facilities, and providing feedback on service plans.“These committees are not just tools for property management but also serve as a means to promote values of collaboration and community engagement,” he added.

Mohammed Al Dah, director of the Jointly Owned Properties Management Department at Rera, said that registering in Owners Committees provides property owners with a genuine opportunity to actively participate in decision-making within their residential communities.

“These committees play a vital role in safeguarding investments and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and transparency. We urge all eligible property owners who meet the necessary criteria to take the initiative and register for these committees, as they are fundamental to enhancing project management and the well-being of residents,” he added.