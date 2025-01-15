(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, Skyrize Partners, and Bain & Company Enhance Leadership Skills of Emirati and Arab Women











Dubai, UAE, 14th January 2025 – The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in collaboration with Skyrize Partners and Bain & Company, has launched the seventh cohort of the Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program, welcoming participants from across the UAE. This initiative aims to empower Emirati and Arab women with essential management and leadership skills, preparing them for success in both professional and personal endeavors.

The program provides women with a strong foundation in critical soft skills, which are not usually incorporated in traditional education. Through interactive workshops, participants build management, leadership, and problem-solving expertise. The seventh cohort, consisting of over 40 women, participated in a comprehensive curriculum that included ten dynamic sessions led by top-tier trainers. Key topics included Leadership 101 and Design Thinking & Problem-Solving Essentials.





“The Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program is our dedicated effort to cultivate and support the next generation of female leaders,” said, Vice President of Partnerships and Programs at AGF.“By partnering with Bain & Company and Skyrize Partners, we provide participants with leadership skills, real-world experience, and mentorship, empowering them to contribute to their communities and drive economic growth.”

Bain & Company, the strategic partner for this cohort, led participants through a feasibility study for a market entry in the UAE's food and beverages industry, giving them real-world consulting experience. Participants analyzed market trends and customer preferences, applying their training to develop business recommendations. At the program's capstone event, held at Bain & Company's headquarters in Dubai, they presented their projects to representatives from AGF, Skyrize Partners, and Bain & Company. The winning team earned first-round interviews at Bain & Company and coaching support, marking an essential step in their professional growth and strengthening female Emirati representation in the workforce.

Upon completion of the program, graduates were invited to join the Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Mentorship Program, a six-month mentorship phase pairing them with experienced professionals for continued guidance. This mentorship provides crucial support as participants apply their new skills in real-world situations, ensuring they are well-equipped to thrive in the business world.

“It has been a long journey, and reaching the seventh cohort of the Nomu Al Ghurair Women Empowerment Program is a significant milestone. Partnering with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) on this purposeful scope of work is something we are incredibly proud of. Our commitment is to ensure this program stands out by equipping participants with practical skills and connecting them to real-world opportunities in the private sector-an invaluable experience. We are especially thrilled to have had Bain & Company on board for this cohort, offering participants a firsthand glimpse into high-level consulting projects, which has been an extraordinary learning opportunity” said, Founder of Skyrize Partners.

, Partner, Bain & Company, states“It has been incredibly energizing to be surrounded by such talented women, helping them build skills that will be valuable throughout their careers. I was genuinely impressed by the dedication of the group and at how quickly they applied what they learnt. This initiative gave them a real glimpse into the way Bain operates, and I couldn't be happier that they experienced that firsthand. Programs like this are a unique chance for us to give back, grow future leaders, and boost Emirati representation in the workforce; it has been an absolute privilege.”

, a member of the winning team from the Nomu Al Ghurair Bain & Company's Case Study, expressed“As an aspiring entrepreneur, the Nomu program has tremendously helped my journey towards leadership and development, especially as a woman. The sessions offered valuable insights that really took my vision and goals to the next level, both personally and professionally. You could truly feel the passion behind everyone facilitating and attending the program towards uplifting women's careers and making a change in our society. The impact of the program doesn't stop after a couple of months but will definitely continue with me throughout my career.”