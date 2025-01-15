Sumy RMA Denies Information About Russian Troops Breaking Through Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration denied the information that Russian had broken through the border near the settlements of Zhuravka and Prokhody.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration posted this

“According to the Security and Defense Forces, the information disseminated on the Internet about Russian troops breaking through the state border near the settlements of Zhuravka and Prokhody is not confirmed,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that the situation on the border remains difficult but stable. Security and defense forces are holding the border and are ready to repel the enemy.

According to the RMA, over the past month, as before, some attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Sumy region have been recorded. However, all subversive reconnaissance groups are destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

In this regard, the regional authorities call for information hygiene and trust in official sources of information.

As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said that the Russians are increasing the number of strikes on the border regions of Ukraine.

