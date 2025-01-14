Chitrangda Singh Shares A Glimpse Of New ‘Lunch Guest On Set’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Chitangda Singh shared a glimpse of a visitor she had on sets during lunch time.

Chitrangda took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a of a monkey sitting having a banana on the set.

The actress can be heard whispering:“He got a banana... His mouth is already full, look at him eat my god.”

The actress, whose latest big screen outing was in the Akshay Kumar-starrer“Khel Khel Mein”, did not reveal what she was shooting for.

It was announced last year that Chitrangda has joined the cast of“Housefull 5” starring Akshay. She will be seen sharing screen space with the“Khiladi” star once again after“Desi Boyz” and“Khel Khel Mein”.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film“Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

The actress was last seen in“Gaslight” in 2023. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. The film

Followed the story of a man, who psychologically drives his wife insane which makes her have a nervous breakdown. However, he realises his wife is worth a lot and uses this as a means to become rich.

Chitrangda began her career as a model before making the transition to the silver screen. She gained attention after performing in the music video Sunset Point by Gulzar, followed by a music video with Abhijeet Bhattacharya. She made her film debut with Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005.