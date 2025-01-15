Oscars 2025 To Be Cancelled Due To LA Fires? What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2025: Amid the raging LA fires, there have been growing concerns about whether the 2025 Academy Awards will be held this year.



A recent report from The Sun suggested that the 97th Academy Awards is 'on verge of being cancelled' due to the fires. However, a report by The Reporter indicated that the report was false.

The 97th Oscars are scheduled for March 2.

The Sun had reported that the Academy Awards may be cancelled for the first time in its 96-year history amid the raging LA fires. The report stated that an Official Academy Award committee had been formed, which includes stars Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg, who are closely monitoring the situation.

An insider told The Sun that the board's concern is not to look like 'celebrating' as many people in Los Angeles are dealing with devastating loss and sadness.

"And certainly, even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months,” an insider said, quoted by The Sun.

However, The Hollywood Reporter denied these claims in an exclusive report. After speaking with senior figures at the Academy and individuals close to the A-listers, they reported that no such plan is being considered and no advisory committee like this exists.

The report added that any changes to the Oscars ceremony would require thorough discussions between the Academy and its longtime broadcast partner, ABC. For now, the Academy's leadership agrees that the show should go ahead to support the fire relief efforts and raise funds, said the report.