Interior Minister, UN Official Discuss Cooperation, Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Interior Mazen Faraya met on Tuesday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud to discuss the latest regional developments and ways to enhance cooperation on humanitarian efforts.

Faraya highlighted Jordan's ongoing support for the UN's initiatives in the Kingdom and across the region, including in Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also stressed the importance of providing comprehensive support to Syria, particularly in the next phase, and reiterated Jordan's commitment to assisting Syrian refugees and facilitating their safe, voluntary return to their homeland.

Faraya also reiterated Jordan's dedication to its humanitarian role and its readiness to support the Syrian people in all sectors, including rebuilding their institutions and infrastructure.

The minister also emphasised Jordan's unwavering solidarity with Syria and its people, supporting their choices and efforts to rebuild the country.

Faraya highlighted Jordan's role as a key partner in facilitating humanitarian aid to the West Bank and Gaza, emphasising the need to streamline aid delivery and strengthen Jordan's position as a critical gateway for assistance to the Palestinian territories.

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the UN in cooperating with international and regional partners to provide essential relief, medical supplies, and shelter, ensuring swift aid delivery to address the urgent needs of the people in both the West Bank and Gaza.

Michaud reiterated the UN's commitment to continuing and expanding its programmes in the region.

He also expressed readiness to work closely with Jordan to support the Syrian people in their efforts to build a secure and stable state. Michaud also stressed the need for enhanced coordination among international partners to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensure the effective delivery of aid to both the West Bank and Gaza.