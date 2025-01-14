Techmediabreaks Venhub Global Inc. Launches First Autonomous Smart Store In North Hollywood

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub, an emerging AI and robotics company, has announced the opening of its first fully autonomous Smart Store, now live at 11720 Vanowen Street in North Hollywood, California. The store was sold to one of VenHub's valued customers who is excited to introduce a next-generation shopping experience to the local community.

“I want to thank our and our partners for their support, and I also want to recognize the entire VenHub team for their passion, hard work and dedication to creating a Smart Store that will change the retail landscape for generations,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub.“We will soon be releasing our launch plans across the United States, and we know our customers want their Smart Stores sooner rather than later. We are working diligently to meet the very high demand, and we thank our 1,000-plus preorders for their support and patience. At the same time, we are relentlessly increasing our production capacity to ensure each VenHub Store is smarter, faster and more convenient for store owners and consumers alike.”

About VenHub Global, Inc.

VenHub is reshaping the retail industry through its autonomous, AI-driven Smart Stores. By blending advanced robotics, intelligent inventory management, and secure unattended operations, VenHub delivers a 24/7 retail model that can adapt rapidly to shifting consumer demands and changing market conditions. This forward-looking approach is poised to benefit a diverse range of sectors, from everyday convenience goods to specialized products, positioning VenHub as a transformative force in the ongoing evolution of retail.

