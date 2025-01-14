Techmediabreaks Vstock Transfer Featured In Stock2me Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the community, has announced the release of the latest episode of the

Stock2Me Podcast

as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Seth Farbman, chairman and president of VStock Transfer, a stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on the NYSE American, and OTC Markets, joined

the program

to discuss unique ways that VStock Transfer supports companies during the journey.

“VStock Transfer is unique, because we can do as much handholding or as little handholding as necessary. There's this misconception that, when a company is going public, the CEO has it all figured out. What I find is that, while they may be fantastic at running their company, the business of being a public company is an entirely different full-time job. That's why we like to educate people about what's required,” Farbman said.“When going public, companies need to do a great job communicating with the shareholders and managing their expectations... It behooves a company to provide the shareholder base with the right updates, teach them how to transfer the shares electronically to their brokerage accounts or gift them to others, etc. In order to be successful, you've got to be consistent in your messaging. That's something that, in today's world, is expected.”

To view the full press release, visit



