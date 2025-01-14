TANAKA's Group Company EEJA To Exhibit At 39Th NEPCON JAPAN

TOKYO, Jan 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) -

EEJA Ltd. (Headquarter: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiko Domae; hereafter“EEJA”), the main company operating TANAKA's plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 39th NEPCON JAPAN , the electronics development and packaging scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from January 22–24, 2025. EEJA will premiere a range of new products in the field of plating technologies and processes to help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, including

automotive electronic components and semiconductors.

Technologies in demand have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, with the primary usage domain for electronic components shifting from local to network usage. In contrast, the communications industry has shifted from 5G to 6G to support increased data volumes and faster communication speeds. The automotive industry has also changed, with the increased use of electronic components and semiconductors around the engine and demand for products able to pass testing in harsh environments in terms of characteristics such as heat and moisture resistance in particular.

EEJA will exhibit several new plating technologies at NEPCON JAPAN, including PRECIOUSFAB Pd/Pt/Ru/Rh/Ir (a high hardness, wear-resistant platinum group plating process increasingly needed for in-vehicle electronic components), PRECIOUSFAB HG/GT/GS (a precious metal alloy plating process used as a means of reducing usage of precious metals that are becoming increasingly expensive, and to create further added value), MICROFAB series (a number of environment-friendly, non-cyanide processes), and SEADCAT (a direct patternable plating process that supports surface treatment of next-generation glass interposers that are essential for semiconductor packaging).

Taking advantage of precious metals technologies acquired by TANAKA over many years in the industry, EEJA develops and provides the plating technologies and products that are essential in the electronics industry, from semiconductors to electronic components. With the demand for greater sophistication in the electronics industry, EEJA will continue contributing to technical innovations in the industry.

Overview of EEJA's exhibition at 39th NEPCON JAPAN

- Date and time: January 22–24, 2025 (10:00–17:00)

- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

- Booth: E64-52, East Exhibition Halls

- Main products on display